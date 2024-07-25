A father and son have been found guilty of killing a grandfather in a hit-and-run on Teesside.

Brian Darby, 60, was killed when he was hit by a van driven by Martin Breeze in Ingleby Barwick at around 11.30pm on 2 February. Three other people were seriously injured.

The prosecution said he deliberately targeted the group of friends out of revenge following an altercation with his son Shaun Breeze as they walked home from the pub.

Martin Breeze was high on drink and drugs when he drove into the group.

Both father and son were accused of murder and attempted murder for the incident.

Following a trial at Teesside Crown Court, a jury found Martin Breeze, of Irthing Close, Ingleby Barwick, guilty of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Shaun Breeze, of Owls Grove, Ingleby Barwick, was cleared of murder and attempted murder but was found guilty of manslaughter and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also found guilty of one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Brian Darby was killed in the incident in Ingleby Barwick in February. Credit: Family

During the trial, the court heard Mr Darby was carried for 150 metres on the bonnet of Martin Breeze’s Citroen Berlingo which he drove off the road, across a grass verge and onto a footpath at around 11.30pm on 2 February.

The 56-year-old had answered a phone call from his son after he had got into a disagreement with the group, who had enjoyed an evening together in a local bar.

Mr Darby died at the scene while three others were seriously hurt and another narrowly avoided being struck.

During the trial, the court heard that Shaun Breeze had called his father after he got into a disagreement with a group of people who had enjoyed a night out at a local bar.

The prosecution said the father and son were out for “revenge” when Martin Breeze drove into the group.

They then dumped the vehicle and went back to the home they shared in Owls Grove.

The Crown claimed the father was encouraged and assisted to pick the group out by Shaun Breeze.

Tributes left to Brian Darby at the scene. Credit: NCJ Media

Earlier this week, Martin Breeze admitted causing death by dangerous driving but continued to deny the charges of murder, attempted murder and perverting the course of justice by later claiming the van had been stolen.

Shaun Breeze denied all charges throughout the trial.

Outside court, Mr Darby’s family said: “Today’s verdict brings some satisfaction for our family and will hopefully serve as some justice for Brian.

“It goes without saying that it will not bring our Brian back, nor lessen the pain and anguish we have suffered in losing him and we will continue to suffer forever.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who shared information with the police and those who did everything they could to try and save Brian that night.

“It gives us comfort to know that there are still kind and caring people in our community, a stark contrast to those who took his life away and through their denials put our family through the pain of a trial in order to save themselves.

“For those individuals, we have no words.”

Mr Darby's family paid tribute to him outside court. Credit: Cleveland Police

Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Angry with what had taken place, Martin used the van as a weapon to deliberately drive at the group pointed out by Shaun.

“The consequences of this senseless act has had a devastating impact on so many people.

“It led to Brian, a well-liked and well-known man in the area he lived, losing his life.

“He had been enjoying a night out with friends who were all in high spirits as they began walking home.

“Tragically, that came to end when Shaun – who we believe was out peddling drugs in the area – barged into them.

“What unfolded next was purely an act of revenge that resulted in murder.

“The pair then going on to lie and deceive police in an attempt to conceal their crime.

“However, following swift investigative work we were able to unpick their version of events and build an evidential case that ultimately led to justice for Brian, the other people injured that night and their family.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to Brian’s family and friends.

“It has been an incredibly difficult time for them, and everyone involved in what happened that night. I hope they can in some way start to rebuild their lives after the pain they have all gone through.”

Both men will be sentenced on 2 August.

