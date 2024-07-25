A year-long renovation project on Newcastle's High-Level bridge has been completed.

Network Rail has spent £5.2m to overhaul the underside of the Victorian-built structure which connects Gateshead and Newcastle.

Designed by railway pioneer Robert Stephenson, when completed in 1849 it was the first double-decker road and railway bridge in the world.

On Thursday 25 July, the High-Level Bridge reopened as normal for pedestrians and road users after essential repainting and strengthening work beneath them.

The bridge was completed in 1849 and was the first double-decker road and railway bridge in the world. Credit: Network Rail

The 175-year-old bridge needs regular maintenance, and this latest overhaul included:

Grit blasting and repainting of the structural beams to stop them from being weakened by corrosion

Structural repairs to wrought ironwork

Waterproofing the road deck and improving the drainage channels

Resurfacing the carriageway

The project saw:

3,300 litres of paint used (primer, mid-coat and top coat combined)

283 structural beams painted across the bridge’s six spans

2.6km of road drainage repaired, waterproofed and re-surfaced

460 tonnes of scaffolding installed to make the temporary deck to paint the underside of the road deck

The High Level Bridge is a Grade I listed structure. Credit: Google Maps

Train journeys have been unaffected with all services running on the top bridge deck as normal throughout the project.

As a Grade I listed structure, a complex scaffolding system had to be hung from the bridge without it interfering with the original ironwork.

Sean Ellerby, Network Rail scheme project manager, said: “While much of the work has been happening out of sight beneath the road and walkways, it’s been a huge job to secure the future of this world-first bridge and an important link for rail and road between Gateshead and Newcastle."

Councillor John McElroy, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport at Gateshead Council, added: “The High Level Bridge is an important part of the local travel network, particularly for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

"As we want to make these forms of travel as safe, easy and attractive as possible for our communities, it’s great news that the upgrade is complete.

“Its historical significance to the region makes it even more important that we continue to look after the bridge and ensure it remains fit for purpose for generations to come.”

