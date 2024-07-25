The mum of a woman who died following a suspected assault has paid tribute to her.

Laura Robson, 37, was found with serious injuries at an address on Appledore Close, in the Greenside area of Gateshead following the alleged incident shortly after 10pm on Monday 22 July.

She died a short time later.

Her family have been supported by specially trained officers from Northumbria Police and her mum Jill Evans has paid tribute to her.

She said: “Words can’t describe how we, as a family, feel on the passing of our ‘Laura’ or ‘Lauz’ as we lovingly called her.

“A shining light has left us but Laura will always shine bright in our hearts.

“Laura was a very kind lass and would do anything for anyone.

“We will always love you Laura.”

A police investigation was launched after the alleged incident on Monday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Ben Hughes, 38, of Appledore Close, has been charged with murder. He appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Wednesday 24 July and has been remanded in custody until a later date.

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney said: “We continue to support Laura’s family and loved ones at what is understandably an incredibly distressing time.

“We would ask that their privacy is respected as they look to process the traumatic events of the past few days.

“I would reiterate that this remains a live investigation and a suspect has been charged with murder.

“With this in mind please refrain from speculation, whether that be online or out in the community, and respect the ongoing legal proceedings.

“For those who have information which could be helpful to our enquiries, please contact us so that we can provide Laura’s family with the answers they deserve.”

