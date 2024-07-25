A 69-year-old woman is due to appear at court charged with attempted murder following a suspected stabbing in Redcar.

Redcar & Cleveland Criminal Investigation Department have charged Janette Price of Lincoln Road, Redcar with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place after the reported incident on Tuesday 23 July.

She will appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Thursday 25 July.

A 63-year-old woman suffered injuries in the alleged incident but is now recovering.

