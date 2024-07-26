Attacks on the rise: Are chemicals the new weapon of choice?

Play Brightcove video

As four men were sentenced for the murder of a man in a chemical attack on Tyneside, ITV News Tyne Tees correspondent Gregg Easteal has been investigating the apparent new "weapon" of choice

Chemical attacks are on the rise across England and Wales, according to statistics collated from Freedom of Information requests by the charity Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI).

Figures show there were more than 1,200 recorded chemical offences last year - a rise of more than 75% on the previous period.

Andrew Foster, 26, died after being sprayed with ammonia in an attack at his home in Wrekenton, Gateshead, in August 2023. His murderers were sentenced on Friday 26 July.

The incident was one of 81 physical chemical attacks in the Northumbria Police area last year - making up a fifth of all recorded violent chemical offences in England and Wales - and outstripping London where the figure was 72.

Andrew Foster was killed in an ammonia attack at his home in Wrekenton. Credit: Northumbria Police

Elsewhere in the North East, ITV News Tyne Tees has reported on four other attacks involving chemical substances in recent times.

And most high profile this year was the nationwide search for Abdul Ezedi, who had been living in Newcastle, after chemicals were thrown over his former partner and her young daughters in the capital.

Tried and tested: The cleaning products on offer with potentially fatal effects

Effectively a murder weapon, ITV News Tyne Tees set out to buy exactly the same red-topped household cleaning product used in the killing of Andrew Foster.

A box of six was bought on the internet in just two minutes for just £6.99 with no questions asked and arrived within days.

A household cleaning product bought easily online. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The bottle boasts its high-strength cleaning capabilities. But what is it made of?

The product was taken for testing by a research team at York University's chemistry departments.

Household cleaning products typically contain non-harmful ingredients like baking soda or vinegar.

What they found in this product, imported from America, was just one dominant and hazardous ingredient - ammonia.

Adding to its appeal, it is likely to those more interested in harm than hygiene.

The product was tested in the lab at York University. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Dr Ashish Kumar, from the University of York, said: "Imagine using such a concentrated ammonia solution of about 20% - roughly the same amount in a domestic setting - where there are basically no consideration about any safe usage, no protected gear as such, and the harm that it can impose to the people."

He continued: "It is particularly dangerous. It has been well reported that ammonia in such high concentrations can be quite nasty."

And asked whether this scientist would have the product in his own home? He replied: "Definitely not."

As chemical attacks rise, victims want more stringent laws to deter offenders.

Shannelle Farrier was 19 and studying at college when she was sprayed with chemicals by a stranger who tried to gain access to her Newcastle flat in December 2022.

Andreas Christopheros, from Cornwall, was attacked in a case of mistaken identity with a pint of sulphuric acid - on his doorstep - in December 2014.

Shannelle and Andreas are just two voices joining the calls for change.

The Ministry of Justice told ITV News Tyne Tees it was unable to provide a comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...