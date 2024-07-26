Thousands of paper doves have gone on display for the summer in a new art installation at Durham Cathedral.

The Peace Doves Project is a mass-participation artwork by artist Peter Walker.

It is made up of thousands of individually handmade paper doves which are suspended in the nave of the cathedral and is set to music by composer David Harper.

Since 1 April, visitors, schools, local groups and church communities have been creating paper doves and positive messages written on the wings, with the aim to reach the target of 15,000 doves for the installation.

Volunteer John Garside, who has been one of the team helping visitors make the paper doves, said: “For the past few months I've been helping people make a peace dove and I've made a few myself too.

"As soon as I came in today and saw the white doves hanging in the nave it made a real impact on me and was great to see what we've been creating for the past few months finally come to life."

Chaplain John Gilbert, said: "I think its just magnificent.

"It's truly amazing what can be achieved with something so simple as paper and messages of hope.

"The artist imagined this artwork and the communities of Durham Cathedral made it possible."

The Peace Doves is made up of thousands of individually handmade paper doves which are suspended above the Crossing of the cathedral. Credit: Durham Cathedral

Andrew Usher, chief officer for visitor experience and enterprise at the cathedral, said: “As a mass-participation artwork, we’ have relied on visitors, school groups, local and international communities to help us create and be part of this meaningful installation.

"People have been delighted to take up the unique opportunity to be involved in something truly special and the messages have been emotional as well as uplifting.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience the artwork and hope that the thousands of messages of peace, love, hope and friendship inspire people beyond their visit."

