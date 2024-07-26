Four men have been sentenced to a total of 118 years in prison for murdering a man during a spate of ammonia attacks.

Andrew Foster, 26, was attacked at his home in Wrekenton, Gateshead in August 2023, causing him to suffer breathing difficulties, a heart attack and brain damage.

The attack on Mr Foster was the fourth of a series of similar attacks across South Tyneside in the space 11 days, one of which caused a woman to lose an eye.

It is believed they were connected to local drug dealing in order to intimidate rivals and steal drugs.

Youssef Wynne, Josh Hawthorn, Kenneth Fawcett and John Wandless were all found guilty of murder and other serious charges in connection to the other attacks following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in June.

During the trial, the court was told Wynne was a drug dealer with the three other men working under him at the time.

On Friday 26 July, they returned to court to receive their sentences.

Police tape outside Andrew Foster's home after his murder. Credit: NCJ Media

Wynne, 40, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, was sentenced to 33 years for murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, attempting to cause GBH with intent, assault causing actual bodily harm and robbery.

Fawcett, 33, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields, will serve a minimum term of 32 years for murder, causing (GBH) with intent, two counts of attempting to cause GBH with intent and robbery.

Wandless, 33, of no fixed address, received a 31-year sentence for murder, causing GBH with intent, two counts of attempting to cause GBH with intent, robbery, handling stolen goods and arson.

Hawthorn, 22, of Ashfield, of Jarrow, was sentenced to 22 years for murder and robbery.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge, Mr Justice Dove, said the offences were made in the trade of illegal drugs and to protect Wynne's drugs trading business.

He added it was about “taxing” those who Wynne deemed to be in need of “punishment or discipline” or needed to be “taught a lesson to protect the trade in drugs”.

He then described the death of Mr Foster as "cruel and terrifying" with "devastating, irreversible consequences".

He added: “He was a much-loved young man – a gentle, funny, caring partner and son with many years of his life ahead of him.”

The four men were sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: NCJ Media

Speaking after the hearing Stewart Haywood of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown’s case was that each of these attacks were part of a scheme to ‘tax’ rival drug-dealers, which is a street term for stealing drugs from a competitor while scaring them off from future dealing.

“The use of corrosive chemicals in these attacks would have been utterly terrifying for the victims. In addition to causing the tragic death of Andrew Foster, the attacks caused one other victim to lose the sight in one eye, with two others also requiring significant medical treatment.

“The Crown Prosecution Service worked closely with Northumbria Police throughout the course of the investigation to build a comprehensive case against each of these men, which was instrumental in securing the convictions against them at trial. Piecing together forensic and digital evidence, we were able to show the precise role that each defendant played in carrying out this string of horrific attacks.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Andrew Foster and to the other victims, some of whom are still dealing with the life-changing consequences of these attacks. We sincerely hope that the life sentences passed on their attackers today provides them with some measure of comfort.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...