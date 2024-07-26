A prison employee has pleaded guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.

Kelsey Calvert also admitted bringing codeine into HMP Holme House, a category C men’s prison in Stockton-on-Tees.

The 28-year-old sobbed in the dock as she pleaded guilty to the two offences at Teesside Crown Court on Friday.

The court heard she admits an offence of misconduct in public office by having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate on and before 22 November 2022.

Calvert, of Ryhope, Sunderland, also pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying a prohibited article – codeine – into the prison before the same date.

Judge Richard Bennett adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report and told Calvert she would be sentenced on 4 October.

She was granted unconditional bail until then.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...