A series of underground drugs tunnels with over £200,000 worth of cannabis inside have been discovered by police in Gateshead .

Officers from Northumbria Police were alerted to what they called "suspicious activity" at a property in the Highcliffe Gardens area. While there, they discovered a secret trap door in the floor.

The door led to a number of drug tunnels and rooms containing almost 200 mature cannabis plants, equipment, and a significant electrical bypass.

Specialist officers were then called to dismantle the cannabis farm and valued all the Class B drugs at a total of £215,000.

A network of tunnels was discovered underground at the Gateshead property. Credit: Northumbria Police

The discovery was made on Thursday 27 June and investigations have been ongoing since to try and find those responsible for it.

Gateshead neighbourhood inspector Craig Brown said the inestigation is "ongoing" and urged anyone who think they could assist with the police's inquiries to get in touhc.

He said: "This was a particularly concerning case as, coupled with the obvious fire hazard posed by the tampered electricals, it could have affected the structural integrity of the property.

"As well as funding more serious organised crime, the illicit and unregulated production of cannabis in confined spaces, such as this one, presents a worrying safety risk to both the people involved and the community."

