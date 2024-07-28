Police are looking for a hooded man wearing a medical-style face mask after an alleged sexual assault on Teesside.

Officers received a report that a woman was grabbed on a footpath in a wooded area near Bassleton Beck in Ingleby Barwick.

The woman, in her late 30s, was grabbed from behind on a footpath between the entrances of Wellbrook Close and Acorn bank at around 1:30pm on Friday 12th July.

Cleveland Police said the woman then made off towards Priorwood Gardens, followed by the man. She then took out her phone, and the man went off towards Low Lane.

The suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie, with the hood up, and a medical-style, white mask on his face.

Officers have carried out CCTV enquiries with local businesses and have set up a portal where members of the public can upload their private CCTV in relation to the incident.

