A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for killing a pedestrian in an attack which he described in a video as "street justice".

Police were contacted by medical staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, on 23 August last year as they cared for injured Andrew Peart.

The 39-year-old was described as having catastrophic brain injuries and died a week later.

An investigation revealed that earlier that evening, Mr Peart had had a verbal altercation with Jake McIntyre, who was driving a silver Mitsubishi Shogun on The Square, in Guide Post, Northumberland.

McIntyre, 29, had been driving on The Square and had to slow down as Mr Peart crossed the road.

He drove away after the argument before returning, catching up to Mr Peart near Guide Post Working Men’s Club where he got out the vehicle and struck the pedestrian with a metal tyre lever he had in his car.

He then punched Mr Peart - leaving him on the floor as he left the scene. McIntyre was arrested two days later having fled to the Cumbria area.

Fleeing police, Jake McIntyre recorded a video behind the wheel in which he described the attack as 'street justice' Credit: Northumbria Police

Play Brightcove video

He was initially charged with assault and later with murder after the discovery of a voice-recording he had made on his mobile phone, where he admitted his involvement in the incident.

In May, following a two-and a half week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, McIntyre of Stakeford Crescent, Ashington, was found guilty of manslaughter.

On Monday 29 July at the same court, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Following McIntyre’s sentencing, Mr Peart's family described him as a "loving family man" who was a devoted father, brother, son, and friend.

Footage released by Northumbria Police showed Andrew Peart in the aftermath of the assault - including as he walked into hospital

Play Brightcove video

They said his work as a senior design technician was something he loved.

The Senior Investigating Officer in the case for Northumbria Police, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family as they come to terms with the senseless and tragic way in which he lost his life.

“This one incident has left one man’s life tragically cut short and another man jailed for a significant amount of time. This has left the families of both men having to pick up the pieces and for no reason other than this display of unnecessary and avoidable aggression.

“As a Force, we are committed to tackling violent crime in all its forms and we will continue to play our part, alongside our partners, to protect communities and take swift action against those found to be involved.”

Jake McIntyre is arrested in this footage from Cumbria Police

Play Brightcove video

Det Ch Insp Barr added: “The sentencing today is a sobering reminder of the consequences of unnecessary violence.

“McIntyre drove away from the scene, and had time to calm down, but made the decision to return – a decision which had life altering consequences for the two men involved.

“His actions have caused so much pain and I hope McIntyre’s sentencing today can help offer some form of closure to the family, and to the wider tight-knit community of Guide Post.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...