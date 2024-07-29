A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Darlington.

Officers were called to the Eastbourne Road area of the town following reports that a man had been stabbed shortly before 2.30pm on Monday 29 July.

Police, including armed officers, attended the scene and found the victim in Louisa Street.

He was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, for treatment to a single stab wound to the back.

Durham Constabulary has arrested a suspect. The force said it was believed that the incident was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the wider public.

Two police cordons have been put in place in the area and it is expected there will be a large police presence for some time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 209 of 29 July.

