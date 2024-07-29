A man who locked a woman in his home before attacking and sexually assaulting her has been jailed for more than a decade.

Liam Maughan, 37, invited the woman over to his address in North Tyneside in November 2022 before locking her inside.

Unprepared to let her go, Maughan strangled the victim and assaulted her using a skipping rope until she passed out, Northumbria Police said.

The force said he then forced her to perform sexual acts, without her consent while threatening to kill her.

The terrified woman eventually managed to flee from the address, seeking refuge in a nearby house.

She reported the incident to police and Maughan, of Marina View, Wallsend, was arrested and charged with a string of offences.

Maughan strangled his victim and assaulted her using a skipping rope until she passed out, police said. Credit: NCJ Media

He initially denied the allegations, claiming the sexual acts, and other subsequent events, were consensual.

However, in March, Maughan appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by penetration, one count of non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody and was sentenced at the same court on Friday (26 July) to 17 years in prison and a further four years on licence.

He will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register and was given a lifelong restraining order to protect the victim.

Detective Constable Lucy Joyce, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, led the investigation, supported by Detective Constable Phillip Trotter.

Det Con Joyce said: “Maughan preyed on this woman, subjecting her to the most horrendous physical and sexual abuse imaginable.

“I absolutely welcome this sentence and hope it provides his brave victim with some comfort in knowing he’s now behind bars and will be for a long time.

“I want to praise her for her bravery and composure during the investigation and trial – it is because of her courage in coming forward that a dangerous man is locked up and will be unable to hurt anyone else.”

Det Con Trotter added: “I hope this conviction serves as a stark warning to those with a blurred view of consent that someone consenting to meet up with you or agreeing to go back to your room or home absolutely does not equate to sexual consent.

“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers and the many fantastic charities and support services we work closely with.

“If you have ever been a victim of rape or any type of sexual assault, we’re here for you.”

