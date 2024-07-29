Newcastle driver four-times over alcohol limit when she crashed her car

A drink-driver from Newcastle was four times over the legal limit before she crashed her car.Lyndsey Allen crashed her Jeep Renegade in Westerhope on 6 July this year. When questioned by police at the scene, Allen, 43, denied drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel. A breathaliser test confirmed she had been drinking.

Allen was arrested and charged with driving while over the alcohol limit after she was found to have 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Allen was driving a Jeep on Stamfordham Road when she crashed at the junction of Newbiggin Lane.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said: "At around 11pm, police saw a vehicle being driven by the defendant. She failed to take the junction and collided with street furniture at the roundabout."She initially denied drinking, but it was obvious from her condition she was intoxicated. She blew a positive breath test and was taken to the police station."

Allen was granted unconditional bail and made subject of an interim dirivng ban. She will be sentenced on Thursday 29 August.

