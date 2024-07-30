Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a commercial premises in Darlington.

Emergency services were called to the disused building in the Valley Street North area at about 5:40pm.

Billowing smoke could be seen from miles around.

A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said they are expected to be at the scene for some time.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

They added: "We ask that businesses and properties in the area keep their doors and windows closed due to the level of smoke and urge people to stay away from the area

"Motorists who have to travel near the area should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.

"If you have any concerns about the smoke’s impact on your health please call your GP surgery for advice, following any instructions for out of hours services, or contact the NHS 111 service."

