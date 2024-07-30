A dance school in Sunderland has tightened security in response to the Southport knife attack.

Three girls have died while e ight other children suffered stab wounds in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday 29 July.

Five of those children remain in a critical condition alongside two adults who were critically injured.

Teacher Sophie Doneathy, who runs Sophie Doneathy Dance School, decided to increase security to give parents some extra reassurance.

(From left) Bebe King, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Elsie Dot Stancombe died following the knife attack in Southport. Credit: Merseyside Police

She told ITV Tyne Tees: "Something like this, really as a parent, makes you on edge and makes you a little bit nervous sending your children somewhere when they're not with you.

"When they're in someone else's care, you just need that little bit extra reassurance that you're children are safe and we're more than happy to do this.

"We are looking after other people's children, this kind of thing could happen to anyone, it could happen in any setting.

"We just wanted that extra little bit of peace of mind for parents and for ourselves as teachers, left us feeling a little bit less vulnerable and safer while we've got all of those children in our care. We want everyone to be as safe as possible."

Ms Doneathy said the dance world had united in the wake of the atrocity.

She said: "The dance community is a really close knit community and everyone's pulled together online - trying to find ways to support the victims families and support people through this tragic time."

Sophie Doneathy said parents have been reassured by the increased security.

Play Brightcove video

Now only staff can allow access to the Sophie Doneathy Dance school building at all times.

Ms Doneathy said she has had positive feedback from parents who were grateful for the extra security measure.

A 17-year-old boy, born in Cardiff, is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in relation to the Southport attack.

Among those receiving hospital treatment are a dance teacher and a businessman who are understood to have put themselves between the children and the knifeman.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...