Four people arrested after Darlington stabbing

Four people have been arrested following a stabbing in Darlington.

Police were called to Louisa Street at around 2:20pm on Monday (July 29) after reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended the scene where they found a man in his 20s suffering from a single stab wound to the back.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains in a stable condition.

Four men, aged between 18 and 22, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Police believe the victim and suspects are known to each other.

Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd, who is leading the investigation, said: “I know many people in the local area will be shocked by what has happened, and I understand their concerns.

“I would like to reassure them that we believe this incident was not a random attack and that those involved are known to each other.

“We have also increased our patrols in the area to provide further reassurance to local residents.

“A team of officers are currently working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. If you have any information that could assist their investigation, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information that could help should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 209 of July 29.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...