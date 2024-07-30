Gateshead BMX cyclist, Kieran Reilly, said he is "relieved" after qualifying for the Olympic freestyle final in his debut at the games.

Reilly, from the Leam Lane area, scored 91.21 across his two runs on Tuesday 30 July.

The 23-year-old world champion said he is hoping "today's result is something to follow up tomorrow".

Reilly scored 91.21 across his two runs in the qualifiers. Credit: PA

He added: "Definitely some relief, this was arguably the biggest day. If you don't get through to finals, you don't get a shot at that medal.

"I am just hoping today's result is something to follow up tomorrow.

"I am definitely a volume, big trick rider and we have got a lot of features on this course which is great for me.

"I am managing to implement a little bit of a change in style that I want to debut here."

Reilly, 23, started BMXing at his local skate park growing up in the Leam Lane area of Gateshead. Credit: PA

Reilly is now gearing up for a tough day of competition tomorrow.

He added: "Everyone here is going to debut bigger things tomorrow. Being in the position I am, I get to see all that go down.

"I have just got to stay in my lane and execute my run to the best of my ability.

"I had a stellar year last year and I think the only thing I can follow that up with is a medal here. That's the goal coming in. I am really happy with my riding at the moment, let's hope it pays off tomorrow."

The BMX freestyle final takes place on Wednesday 31 July at Place de la Concorde in Paris.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...