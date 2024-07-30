A Middlesbrough attack which saw a 13-year-old Jack Russell mauled to death by three large dogs has been described as a scene from a horror movie.

Senior dog Bob was following his owner out into the bin alley off Rockliffe Road, in Linthorpe, at about 9:30am on Tuesday 23 July when he was set upon by three large dogs.

Bob's owner - who asked not to be named - said the dogs "ripped" the much-loved pet apart before dragging him down the alleyway when they were shewed away.

He said: "My wife came back in to get another bin bag when she heard a squeal. She stuck her head out and saw three dogs, they pack hunted him and were ripping him apart.

"The neighbours come out and she tried to shew them away but they were just ripping him apart.

"A gentleman from down the road shewed the dogs away and they ended up grabbing Bob and dragging him up the alley."

Bob was attacked in a bin alley off Rockliffe Road. Credit: Google Maps

The grandfather said his eldest daughter phoned the police as Bob was placed in the arms of a neighbour who took him to the vets for treatment.

However, Bob, who had been in the family since he was a puppy, died.The dog owner added: "He was dead on arrival, it was barbaric. My wife can't talk as she's getting flashbacks. I don't think anyone should have to witness anything like that.

"It was like something out of a horror movie, they were running wild in the back alley."They were maybe six-stone dogs compared to Bob who was a little frail 13-year-old dog."The grandfather wants to warn other members of the community as is concerned the dogs will attack again.

He said: "That could have been my grandson or another child.

"Everyone round here knew Bob, my wife did all the walks with him. He wouldn't have hurt a fly. The life he's had for it to end like that is just awful."

Cleveland Police has confirmed the attack has been reported.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...