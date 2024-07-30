A man raped a teenage girl in Northumberland and his girlfriend then tried to cover up his crimes.

Aaron Davison, 31, targeted his victim during the early hours of the morning at an address in July 2020.

Davison climbed into bed with the girl before sexually assaulting her and then raping her.

The victim told a family member what happened, who then informed police. Davison was arrested but denied the allegations.

Aaron Davison was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Credit: Northumbria Police

Investigations by Northumbria Police revealed that his partner at the time, Sarah Pringle, 29, had washed Davison’s clothing in a bid to stop him being prosecuted and remove any evidence.

She also provided a false statement to officers in an attempt to confound police.

In May 2023, Davison of Lapwig Close, Blyth, was charged with three offences of rape, sexual assault and assault on a female by penetration.

Pringle, of Fontburn, Ellington, was also charged in May 2023 with one count of perverting the course of justice.

The pair stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court in May this year, where they were both found guilty of all offences.

On Monday 29 July, at that same court, Davison was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and Pringle was sentenced to three years in prison.

Davison was also made to sign to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Sarah Pringle was sentenced to three years in prison. Credit: Northumbria Police

Detective Constable Karen Douglas, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, led the investigation.

She said: “Davison preyed on a teenager in a cold and careless way, subjecting her to the worst ordeal imaginable. He then lied about his crimes, not worrying at all about the long-term effects this would have on her.

“He is undoubtedly a danger to our wider communities.

“I absolutely welcome this sentence and hope it provides his brave survivor with some degree of closure and a sense of justice.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to praise her for her bravery. I know it’s never easy to come forward, but her courage and composure during the investigation means he has been outed for what he is – a rapist.”

Det Con Douglas added: “I hope this sentence serves as a stark warning to those among us who believe they can get away with crimes such as these; you can’t, and you won’t.

“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers, charities, and the support services we work with day-in-day-out.

“Regardless of who you are, if you have ever been a victim of rape or any type of sexual assault, we’re here for you.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...