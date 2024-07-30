The skeleton of a baby has been discovered under the floorboards of a property in Bishop Auckland.

Suspected human remains of a baby were found in an upstairs room at a property in Fore Bondgate by contractors carrying out a renovation.

The body was found at about 11:15am on Monday (29 July) and was recovered from the building on Tuesday 30 July.

P olice teams will now carry out a full search of the property as forensic analysts, including an expert anthropologist, examine the skeleton to determine the baby's age and how long it has been in the current location.

A post mortem examination and CT scan are scheduled for later this week to establish the cause of death.

Detectives from Durham Constabulary have also begun tracing previous residents of the property.

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, from Durham Constabulary, said: “Our investigations are at an early stage.

“Obviously, this is a sensitive enquiry and at this point we remain open-minded as to the circumstances surrounding the death”.

