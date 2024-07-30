Play Brightcove video

Mobile phone footage from @davyfleming appeared to capture a topless man climb out of a city centre hotel and hang from one arm

A video shared on social media appears to show a man dangling by one arm from the window of a Newcastle hotel.

Onlookers watched in horror as the topless man appeared to to throw things out of the County Hotel, on Neville Street, on Saturday (27 July).

The man, who also appears to be bleeding from the arm, then proceeds to climb out of the hotel windows and hang from a ledge - at one point only clinging on with one arm.

To the crowd's relief, the man manages to climb back in through the window.

Northumbria Police has confirmed the incident has been dealt with. Credit: @davyfleming

Northumbria Police dealt with the incident.

A force spokesperson said: “At around 11.30pm on Saturday, July 27, we were alerted to a disturbance at the County Hotel on Neville Street in Newcastle city centre.

“Officers attended the scene where it was reported that a man inside of the property had thrown a glass bottle onto the street below, and caused damage to a window.

“The man – in his 30s – was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. He was later released, with no further action to be taken by police.”

The County Hotel were approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...