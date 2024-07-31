The body of a baby found under floorboards during a property renovation in County Durham has been taken to hospital for a post mortem examination.

Durham Constabulary said on Wednesday 31 July that the body found upstairs in an address in Fore Bondgate, in Bishop Auckland, was understood to have been "undisturbed for years".

Contractors discovered what was described as the skeleton of a baby in upstairs room on Monday (29 July).

Forensic analysts, including an expert anthropologist, were brought in yesterday to examine the remains.

A post mortem examination and CT scan are scheduled for later this week to establish the baby's cause of death. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Police have since confirmed the baby has been recovered and taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, for a post mortem examination later this week.

A spokesman for the force said: “The body of the baby has now been recovered from the scene and has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where a post mortem examination will be held on Friday morning.

“Police search teams have now completed their work in the building and have concluded that no other human remains were present.

“Detectives are waiting for the results of forensic analysis, however initial indications appear to suggest that the baby was full term and had been undisturbed for a number of years."

