Britain's Kieran Reilly has won silver in the BMX freestyle event at the Paris Olympics.

The 23-year-old secured 93.91 points - beating France's Anthony Jeanjean (93.76) and landing him in second place behind Argentina's José Torres Gil (94.82).

Riding last at the La Concorde Urban Park, in Paris, on Wednesday 31 July, Gateshead's Reilly impressed in a performance which followed a number of falls from other riders.

The cyclist threw his bike in triumph after his second run.

In the crowd were Newcastle United shirt-wearing supporters for Reilly.

And among those celebrating his appearance from home was John Morris, from Urban Cycles, in Hebburn, who has been building bikes for Reilly for a number of years.

He told ITV Tyne Tees on Wednesday: "I met him probably about ten years ago I reckon now. And from when I first met him you knew he was going to be something quite special on a bike."

Kieran Reilly started off his career at a skate park in Jarrow. Credit: PA

Reilly's performance followed an impressive show at the qualifying round on Tuesday.

He front-flipped his way into the final after recording the top score of 91.21, well clear of American Marcus Christopher in second place on 89.48.

Reilly was named alongside women’s Olympic BMX freestyle champion Charlotte Worthington as Britain's representatives at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

However, Worthington’s reign was over after she was knocked out of the competition at the qualifier.

It is the second time the BMX freestyle is appearing at the Olympics after making its debut at the Tokyo 2020 games.

