Four people have been arrested following disorder in Hartlepool.

Images and videos of officers with riot shields and crowds gathered in protest in the town have been shared online.

Cleveland Police say the disorder began around 6pm this evening with officers deployed - supported by neighbouring forces.

Missiles, glass bottles and eggs were thrown at officers - with several suffering minor injuries

Several arrests have been made and people are being asked to avoid the Murray Street area of the town.

Last night violence broke out in Southport near to a mosque, following false reports online regarding the suspect in custody following Monday's knife attack in the town - in which three girls were killed.

Several people have been arrested following the disorder there after bricks were thrown at buildings and police officers, and a police van was set on fire.

Protests have also taken place in London near Downing Street this evening.

The town's Labour MP Jonathan Brash released a short statement on social media in response to protests in Hartlepool - urging calm.

He said: "I'm deeply concerned about the situation that is developing in Hartlepool this evening. I will be meeting with police to discuss the response to this incident and would urge calm to allow our emergency services to do their job.

"These events do not represent what Hartlepool is or the values that our people hold. Violence is never the answer."

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street, Southport.

Chief Superintendent David Sutherland said: “We currently have a high policing presence while officers respond to disorder that is taking place in Hartlepool following a protest that began this evening.

“At this stage we believe the protest is in connection with the incident in Southport earlier this week.

“Our officers are facing missiles, glass bottles and eggs being thrown at them and have made arrests as they remain in the area to protect the safety of those living in the community.

“I want to urge members of the public to stay away from the area.”