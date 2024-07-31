From skate park to world stage: Who is Team GB's BMX rider Kieran Reilly?

From humble beginnings at a local skate park to champion status on the world stage - Team GB's freestyle BMX cyclist Kieran Reilly is going for gold at the Paris Olympics.

The 23-year-old, from Gateshead, started off his career trying out tricks at a skate park in Jarrow.

He honed his talent on two wheels as a youngster, claiming to have rarely spent a second inside as a child.

Reilly's gift for the sport was spotted and he soon upped sticks from Gateshead to North Northamptonshire to pursue training at the world-class Adrenaline Alley in Corby.

Kieran Reilly in action during the qualifier at the Paris Olympic Games. Credit: PA

Making history - the triple flair

In 2022, a 20-year-old Reilly took riding to new heights and shot to fame when he landed a trick only previously attempted on computer games.

It took the cyclist around 13 days of riding and 20 tries to complete the 'triple flair' in January of that year, having first attempted it in May 2021.

Reilly began CrossFit in the gym in order to increase his fitness and lost three kilos in a bid to make his rotations faster.

At the time he told ITV Tyne Tees: "I've never worked so hard for one single trick. I put so much into it physically and mentally....I never cried happy tears before that trick and then I just burst into emotion."

He added that he was pleased the moment had helped raise the profile of the BMX sport.

Kieran Reilly celebrates gold in the BMX Freestyle Men's Elite Final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. Credit: PA

Medals and a world title

In August 2023 Reilly won the gold medal at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow - beating then Olympic champion Logan Martin.

Later that year he won the National BMX Freestyle Championships in Nottingham.

The accolades followed up a successful 2022 in which he won gold at the European Games in Krakow in June.

Paris Olympics 2024

BMX freestyle is appearing at the Olympics for a second time after making its debut at the Tokyo 2020 games

Reilly was named alongside women’s Olympic BMX freestyle champion Charlotte Worthington as Britain's representatives at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Kieran Reilly and Charlotte Worthington at the Team GB Paris 2024 BMX freestyle announcement. Credit: PA

Worthington’s reign was over after she was knocked out of the competition in the qualifying round at La Concorde Urban Park, in Paris, on Tuesday 30 July.

But Reilly front-flipped his way into the final after recording the top score of 91.21, well clear of American Marcus Christopher in second place on 89.48.

