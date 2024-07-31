A police officer who was stabbed during an interview with a prisoner in a maximum security jail has been allowed home from hospital, police said.

The officer from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Crime Team was stabbed in the chest at Frankland Prison, in Durham, at around 11am on Tuesday 23 July.

He was initially deemed to be critically ill but his condition has improved in hospital and he is now at home.

A man in his 60s was detained following the incident which happened when the officer was interviewing a remand prisoner.

A Durham Police spokesman said: “Thankfully, the injured officer has now been released from hospital and is continuing to recuperate at home.

“The investigation remains ongoing.”

HMP Frankland is a category A men’s prison, the highest level of security, and houses some of the country’s most serious criminals.

