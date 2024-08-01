An Asian family are planning on fleeing their home after having their windows smashed in what they believe was a targeted attack during riots in Hartlepool.

Speaking anonymously to ITV Tyne Tees, one of the family members living in the property said their curtains were ripped out and their windows were smashed "for no reason".

He said they were left "terrified" after the incident which saw four people remain inside his house for around 20 to 30 minutes.

It happened as unrest broke out in the town on Wednesday (31 July) evening. It marked the second night of disorder in locations across the UK following the mass stabbing of children at a dance class in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

On Thursday, the man whose family home was reportedly raided told ITV Tyne Tees: "I'm going to move from here."

The family have said they will now leave Hartlepool after their windows were smashed. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He said he was with his mother at the time of the incident during which she had a panic attack.

When asked if he was scared, he said: "I was more worried about my mum."

He said they have lived in the property for two years and that he "recognised faces" of those inside of his house.

Demonstrators in Hartlepool set fire to a police car during clashes with police officers. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

The man is now planning to leave Hartlepool for good and in a bid to find somewhere he believes is safe for his mother.

Riot police were called to help disperse crowds as pockets of unrest broke out in the town on Wednesday at about 6pm.

The clean up of the disorder has begun, with residents volunteering to help. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Officers were repeatedly pelted with bricks and bottles and a police car was set alight.

Similar scenes of violence were seen in London and Manchester overnight while a demonstration in Aldershot saw a tense stand-off with riot police.

Cleveland Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that 11 people had been arrested in connection with the disorder in Hartlepool.

