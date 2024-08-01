Further arrests as police appeal for witnesses in wake of Hartlepool unrest

Police in Hartlepool have arrested 11 people following violent protests in the town.

Seven men, one youth and one woman, aged between 14 and 54, remain in police custody for questioning after being arrested on suspicion of various offences including violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

The violence erupted at about 6pm on Wednesday 31 July and involved approximately 150 people meeting at the Cenotaph who then descended on to Murray Street and the surrounding area.

Cleveland Police said four officers deployed to the disorder suffered minor injuries.

Riot police dispersed protesters in Hartlepool during a night of violence. Credit: PA

Prior to the protest, officers identified the suspected organiser and arrested a 51-year-old man from Hartlepool on suspicion of distributing written materials to stir up racial hatred.

He has since been released on conditional bail while enquires are ongoing.

A woman, aged 28, also from the Hartlepool area was arrested on Wednesday prior to the protest.

She was detained on suspicion of unlawfully obtaining or disclosing protected information and distributing written materials to stir up racial hatred relating to personal information placed on social media and has since been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

The force is appealing directly for witnesses regarding other criminal behaviour that occurred, including the arson of a police vehicle on Dent Street and the assault of a young person that was captured on a mobile phone.

The footage was circulated on social media, which showed he had been punched to the face in what appears to be an unprovoked attack, police said.

It is believed to have occurred on Lowthian Road and detectives are urging him, or anyone who may know who he is, to come forward and contact police as well as providing information that will lead to the attacker.

Cleveland Police say they will continue to have a visible presence in the area to reassure and protect the community.

Demonstrators in Hartlepool set fire to a police car during clashes with police officers. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: “The violent disorder that occurred last night has understandably shocked and saddened those living in Hartlepool and across Teesside.

“Our officers go above and beyond to protect the safety of our community day in and day out, they should never be subjected to the attacks they faced last night. I would also like to thank the support we received from our neighbouring forces in the North East.

“Since the disorder, officers have received messages of support from members of the public and we are grateful for this in what was a challenging night.

“We have already made numerous arrests and a full criminal investigation is taking place to identify and detain the individuals who brought this violence to our neighbourhoods.

“Please be reassured that those who were involved will be robustly dealt with and this should send a clear message to them that we will be relentless in our pursuit.”

Similar scenes of violence were seen in London and Manchester overnight while a demonstration in Aldershot saw a tense stand-off with riot police.

It marked the second night of disorder in locations across the UK following the mass stabbing of children at a dance class in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

Anyone with information should contact Cleveland Police on 10 quoting reference number 145045 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...