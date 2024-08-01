Olympic medalist Lola Anderson said she is "celebrating the moment" after winning gold n the women's quadruple sculls and making her late father's wish come true.

Anderson, who studied at Newcastle University, became inspired after watching the Olympics on TV in 2012 and wrote in her diary she wanted to win a medal one day.

She read it back and thought it sounded ridiculous, so ripped it out and threw it in the bin. Her dad found the note, and gave it back to her, telling her to follow her dream.

Lola Anderson's late dad encouraged her to follow her dream and become an Olympic champion. Credit: PA

Anderson, 29, told ITV News the win was not a moment of sadness for her, but of celebration.

"It's sad to have lost someone, and grief is something that's always going to be a terrible thing," she said.

"Instead of focussing on the sadness that you can feel it in missing them, I really wanted to celebrate how much he was still there with me in the moment by expressing all those years ago how much he believed in me and likewise my mum was still here to say that, so yesterday was a huge warm hug of family."

Anderson said her mother attended the games on Wednesday, as well as her two sisters and twin brother.

It was the first time Team GB has ever won an Olympic gold medal in the women's quadruple sculls.

Anderson and her crewmates Georgie Brayshaw, Hannah Scott and Lauren Henry, passed the Netherlands in the very last stroke of the race.

The team made GB history by winning gold at the Paris Olympics. Credit: PA

After the win, Newcastle University posted on X to say a "huge congratulations to the women's quad sculls team for winning gold at the Paris Olympics! Especially our own Lola Anderson, English Literature graduate and Newcastle Sport rowing alumni".

Anderson said she was looking forward to the rest of the summer, including returning to Newcastle, where she said she "can't wait" to enjoy the nightlife.

She told ITV News: "I'm coming up this summer. I'm long overdue a trip to Flares, or Partini, they have these huge cocktails like the size of your face.

"I can't wait. I can't wait to go."

