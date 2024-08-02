Rioters battled police in the streets of Sunderland city centre following a planned protest linked to the Southport knife attack.

Hundreds of people gathered in Keel Square, many of them draped in England flags, on the evening of Friday 2 August.

Members of the crowd chanted in support of Tommy Robinson. Others shouted insults about Islam.

It comes after disorder broke out following a protest in Hartlepool on Wednesday 31 July.

Mounted police followed the march, along with officers in vans who fought their way through traffic to keep up.

However, some protesters descended into violence, setting an overturned car on fire, while others targeted a mosque.

Police in protective gear came under sustained attack as rioters set off fire extinguishers on them on High West Street.

There was also a standoff between police and protesters outside a mosque on Sunderland’s St Mark’s Road.

Police in riot gear came under attack with stones and beer cans thrown at them.

Some protesters argued about “two-tier policing” as the police threw a protective ring around the mosque.

Mounted police responded to the scenes. Credit: PA Images

Mounted police pushed back demonstrators, some of whom were in masks.

A police officer deployed to keep order in Sunderland commented: “That was bad tonight.

“I feel really bad for the council, they’ve spent all this money doing up the new square for this to happen.”

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: "I’m appalled by scenes from Sunderland.

"Make no mistake, if your response to tragedy is to use it to commit violence, to abuse others, attack the police and damage property you stand for nothing except thuggery.

"It’s not protest. It’s crime and disorder. You don’t speak for Sunderland. You don’t speak for this region. Those grieving in Southport will take no comfort from this.”

Northumbria Police posted on social media that they will not tolerate behaviour like the scenes that have been seen in Sunderland.

Shortly after 9pm on Friday 2 August they posted: "Our officers are continuing to deal with ongoing disorder and have been subjected to serious violence.

"The scenes that we are seeing are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"Ensuring the public’s safety is our utmost priority."

