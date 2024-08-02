'Feels like home' - Middlesbrough legend Juninho meets fans on trip to Teesside

Middlesbrough legend Juninho said he was happy to be back on Teesside after fans turned out to greet him.

The Brazilian midfielder, who had three spells playing for Middlesbrough between 1995 and 2004, said he felt like he had come home.

He attended the event 'Boro Legends - Magic Midfielders' at Stockton Globe on Thursday 1 August and met fans at an event at George Bolam Foods Ltd in Sedgefield the following day.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "It's always fantastic when I'm here.

"It feels like home. Since I first came the support is incredible. My heart feels it's my second home. It's very special to be here."

Juninho meeting fans in Sedgefield. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Juninho revealed he still keeps an eye on Middlesbrough's performances, and hopes they will return to the Premier League.

He said: "I try to watch more games. It's not easy to watch in Brazil but I try to.

"I think they are exciting for this year. I hope to see Middlesbrough back in the Premiership."

The footballer also visited James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with his son, who was born there.

He said: “I brought my son to James Cook to show him around where he was born.

“My little girl was also born here, so I have great memories of this place and that’s why I wanted to visit this place.”

He met new parents, signed autographs and had his photograph taken with newborns on the ward.

