Three man alleged to have taken part in violent disorder in Hartlepool on Wednesday night have been remanded in custody.

Anthony Allen, 42, of Ormesby Road, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

James Elliott, 41, of Raby Road, Hartlepool, was with him in the dock, charged with violent disorder.

Peter Clark, 47, of no fixed address, appearing separately, was charged with violent disorder and exposure after allegedly showing his buttocks and genitalia to police.

No pleas were entered to any of the charges.

A number of people appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Paul Doney, prosecuting, told Teesside Magistrates’ Court that 200 people were in a group which initially met at the Cenotaph in Hartlepool on Wednesday evening, and they moved towards mosques and a community centre.

Police tried to keep order and came under attack from bricks, eggs and other weapons.

Disorder lasted for several hours and a police car was torched, Mr Downey said.

District Judge Helen Cousins refused bail for Anthony Allen and James Elliott.

When the judge gave her decision about Allen, there was an outburst from the public gallery, with someone shouting “Out of order”.

Peter Clark did not apply for bail and all three were told they would next appear at Teesside Crown Court on 2 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...