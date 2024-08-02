Police investigating 'unprovoked assault' in Hartlepool release photo appeal

Detectives investigating an assault during an apparently unprovoked attack during disorder in Middlesbrough have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to.

The incident happened in Hartlepool on Wednesday 31 July, when there was widespread disorder in the town.

Footage circulated on social media showing a young person had been punched in the face in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack in Lowthian Road.

Police believe the man may have information that could assist the investigation and are urging him - or anyone who may know him - to get in touch.

They are also appealing to the victim, or anyone who may know who they might be, to also get in touch.

Detectives are continuing to view hours of CCTV, mobile phone footage and photographs to seek individuals suspected of being involved in the violence that occurred in various areas of the town.

A further five people were arrested last night and this morning, bringing the total to 16.

Three men, two aged 19 and one aged 18, as well a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. The woman has since been charged and the men remain in police custody. A 13-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has since been released on conditional bail.

An 11-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of arson that relates to a police vehicle being set alight has been released on conditional bail with strict conditions.

Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, of Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Officers have been working around the clock since the disorder began and I’m pleased to say our investigation is progressing successfully.

“This work will continue until we have identified and detained the individuals that are suspected of being involved in the violence.

“One of the incidents we’re focused on relates to a young person who was punched in the face. We’ve released an image of a man we want to speak to in connection with the assault who may have information that could assist with our enquiries. I want to appeal directly to him, and anyone who may know who he is, to get in touch.

“I also want to use this opportunity to encourage members of the public to keep submitting footage, photographs and information. Your support is greatly helping officers and I speak on behalf of them all when I say how grateful we are.”

