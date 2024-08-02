Warning to 'irresponsible' jet skiers after reports of speeding and disorder

Police have warned irresponsible jet skiers could face criminal action after reports of speeding and disorder.

Northumbria Police said "reckless" jet skiers had been seen speeding excessively on the coastline at Blyth and Newbiggin-by-the-Sea during last weekend's warm weather.

In a separate incident on Sunday 28 July, there was a "significant" emergency response after reports of a "loud crash" being heard and that a man was seen clinging to the banks of the River Tyne.

Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue and the National Police Air Service attended the incident in the Quayside.

The man was found close to South Shore Road in Gateshead and was brought to safety.

He, and a woman on a second jet ski who was understood to have been travelling with him, were checked over by ambulance workers. Two jet skis were seized and the pair were reported to the Port of Tyne harbourmaster for speeding.

Following the reports, officers have urged jet skiers and boat users to act responsibly – and familiarise themselves with the rules of the water.

Sergeant Simon Falconer, from Northumbria Police's marine unit, said: “We know that summer is a busy time as many people flock to our region’s many beauty spots – which includes coastlines and rivers.

“With this, we also see an increase in people using watercrafts – such as jet skis and boats – with a handful of people using them in an anti-social manner and speeding.

“What many riders don’t understand is that you can still face criminal action in water – and there are new powers nationally to crackdown on those on powered water crafts who put themselves and others at risk.”

He added: “We know this issue is not unique to our area, and we continue to support efforts both locally and nationally with maritime police under Operation Wavebreaker.

“If you are found to be riding recklessly, please know that we will take action alongside our partners – and under the legislation you could even face up to two years in prison.

“We’d urge those out and about to be sensible and take extra care, especially during peak months, to ensure everyone can enjoy their summer safely.”

