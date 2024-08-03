Residents have gathered together to clean up the destruction left behind after violent riots took hold of the city.

Unrest had broken out across the city centre in Sunderland on Friday night (2 August).

Hundreds of locals came together this morning, working their way through the streets, to clean up the mess.

Many were spotted with bin bags, dustpans and brushes, in hand, since sunrise.

The clean-up operation underway. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

One resident told ITV Tyne Tees they had been there since 6:00 in the morning helping to tidy the chaos.

The manger of the Citizens Advice building that was set alight last night said they were "devastated" and that they are now trying to figure out how to help the people they were supposed to see.

As huge groups of local people walked through the city, clearing up debris, "This is the true Sunderland" someone told us.

Windows had been smashed in, building and cars set alight, following the riots. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Rioters battled police following a planned protest on Friday evening, linked to the Southport knife attack.

Hundreds of people gathered in Keel Square, many of them draped in England flags.

Members of the crowd chanted in support of Tommy Robinson. Others shouted Islamophobic rants.

Mounted police followed the march, along with officers in vans who fought their way through traffic to keep up.

People protest in Sunderland city centre Credit: Scott Heppell/PA

Some protesters descended into violence, setting an overturned car on fire, while others targeted a mosque.

Police in protective gear came under sustained attack as rioters set off fire extinguishers on them on High West Street.

There was also a standoff between police and protesters outside a mosque on Sunderland’s St Mark’s Road.

Police in riot gear came under attack with stones and beer cans thrown at them.

People protest in Sunderland city centre Credit: Scott Heppell/PA

Northumbria Police's Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, posted a statement on social media, saying she is "absolutely appalled" by the events on Wearside.

Her post on Instagram added: "It's absolutely right that those responsible for this criminal activity face the full force of the law. Using the pretence of speaking for the grieving families in Southport is sickening, and doesn't mask the criminality of these shameful behaviours.

"Let's be absolutely clear, violence and disorder do not represent Sunderland or belong in our communities and never will."

Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson described the scenes as “criminal thuggery”.

In a post on X, he said: “I am appalled by the disorder in the centre of Sunderland tonight.

“Our city is not represented by a tiny minority causing trouble.

“Northumbria Police have my full support as they respond to criminal thuggery and work to protect all the communities of our city.

“Tomorrow the people of Sunderland will come together and continue to build the bright future that we have – a future where every community of our city feels safe and prospers.”

