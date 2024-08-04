Police investigating Hartlepool riot release photo appeal

Police investigating the violent disorder in Hartlepool have released a photos of men that they would like to speak to.

Riot police were called in to help to disperse crowds as pockets of unrest broke out on Wednesday 31 July, at around 6pm.

Officers came under fire from missiles including bricks as they attempted to bring the disorder under control.

Officers attending the incident in Hartlepool. Credit: PA

As part of police inquiries, officers are asking anyone who might have any information, or if they know the identities of the men, to get in touch.

Cleveland Police have said that so far, 20 people have been arrested in connection to the riots in Hartlepool.

Officers added that some people have already been charged, and appeared at court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...