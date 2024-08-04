A man has been jailed after raping a woman in a public toilet in Scarborough.

The incident happened inside a pub in the town centre, at around 10:40pm, on Tuesday 7 May 2024.

The victim, who is aged in her early 20s, had been drinking in the pub with her friends before they left to go home.

Szczepan Zenon Malczewski followed the victim into the toilets, and would not let her leave.

He later admitted forcing himself on her for around 10 minutes, despite the victim’s repeated calls for him to stop.

Uniformed officers were called to the scene soon after and arrested Malczewski nearby.

Detective Constable Nick Burton, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, led the investigation, and uncovered crucial CCTV footage from the communal area of the toilets.

He said: “This particular CCTV footage clearly showed Malczewski’s movements and behaviour in the build-up to the incident, along with his aggressive demeanour towards the victim when she was helped out of the toilets by concerned staff members.

“She had suffered an horrendous attack and was in a state of collapse shortly after Malczewski ended the ordeal.

"The evidence against him was overwhelming. Ultimately, he admitted in police interview that the victim had not given her consent at any stage and that he felt ashamed when he saw the CCTV footage of his aggressive behaviour towards her after the attack.”

Szczepan Zenon Malczewski, 38, from Eastfield, was sentenced on Friday 2 August 2024 at York Crown Court.

He was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison. Malczewski was also placed on the Register of Sex Offenders indefinitely.

