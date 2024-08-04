Twelve people have been arrested following violent disorder in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police said that warrants were carried out in city centre, and an address in the Ford Estate area of the city, on 3 August.

Two people were arrested - including a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of violent disorder, and a 55-year-old man on suspicion of provoking violence.

It follows the u nrest that had broken out across the city centre on Friday 2 August.

A protest in Sunderland city centre Credit: Scott Heppell/PA

Hundreds of people gathered in Keel Square for a organised protest. Members of the crowd chanted in support of Tommy Robinson. Others shouted Islamophobic remarks.

Some protesters descended into violence, setting an overturned car on fire, while others targeted a mosque.

Police in protective gear came under sustained attack as rioters set off fire extinguishers on them on High West Street.

There was also a standoff between police and protesters outside a mosque on Sunderland’s St Mark’s Road.

Police in riot gear came under attack with stones and beer cans thrown at them.

A burnt-out car in Sunderland Credit: Louise Brown/PA

Northumbria Police have also made other arrests in connection to Friday evening's events, including:

A 47 year-old woman, two men, 47 and 41, and a 16-year-old boy who have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of provoking violence.

Two men, 34 and 27, arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Two men, 61 and 27, arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

The majority of those arrested were from the Sunderland area.

Police kicked down doors to carry out their arrests. Credit: Northumbria Police

More arrests are expected in the coming days with a full investigation underway by police to identify anyone else responsible for the scenes on Friday evening.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, who is area commander for Sunderland, said: “Make no mistake, if you were involved last night expect to be met with the full force of the law.”

Northumbria Police have said that if anyone has any concerns following Friday evening’s events, or information to assist identifying those responsible for the unacceptable behaviour, should get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...