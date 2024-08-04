Violent disorder in Middlesbrough as rioters clash with police

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Middlesbrough town centre as part of a demonstration.

A planned event started at the city’s Cenotaph on Sunday 4 August, at around 2pm.

They carried a banner saying: “Tom Jones is Welsh, Axel Rudakubana isn’t” and chanted “We want our country back” as they made their way through the city centre.

The demonstration soon descended into violence, with some taking part in throwing bricks, smashing windows and clashing with police.

Riot vans from four different police forces - including Northumbria, Cleveland, Durham and West Yorkshire - were at attendance.

A police presence could be seen in Middlesbrough from early afternoon. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Bricks, bottles and flash grenades have also been thrown at people on Linthorpe road.

Protesters in Middlesbrough pushed a burning wheelie bins at a line of police officers with shields, leaving the road strewn with smoking rubbish.

At one point police used dogs to keep the group back and stop them breaking through and running ahead of the officers patrolling the march.

At least two people were taken away in handcuffs within the first half hour, while several pieces of slate were thrown, along with vapes and full plastic bottles.

Some people kicked bollards into the road so that police vehicles driving ahead of the group could not get through, and one man sat on the bonnet of a police car to stop it from moving.

A car that had been smashed by some of the protestors. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Cleveland Police said officers have made nine arrests so far relating to violent disorder offences in Middlesbrough.

The force said the main areas affected are Parliament Road, Waterloo Road, and the area around the university.

Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: “We are urging members of the public to stay away from Middlesbrough while officers respond to violent disorder in the town.

“We have a high policing presence responding to the disorder, and the priority remains to protect people and communities.

“We will continue to make arrests and deal robustly with anyone shown to be intent on committing violence and causing harm.”

