The dad of a teenage girl who allegedly died in a stabbing has denied murdering her.

Simon Vickers, 48, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the murder of Scarlett Vickers. He also pleaded not guilty to a second charge of manslaughter.

Charges against Scarlett's mum, Sarah Hall, have been dropped. Judge Francis Laird told Ms Hall, 44, that she could leave the courtroom or stay and watch proceedings.

Scarlett Vickers died on Friday 5 July at her home on Geneva Road in Darlington.

Police and paramedics were called shortly after 11pm, but when they arrived at the scene, the 14-year-old was dead.

Judge Laird told Simon Vickers, of Geneva Road, that his trial will take place on 2 October, adding: "You are required, by law, to serve a document called a defence statement. This will set out your defence. Your lawyers will write this on your behalf. You are remanded into custody."

Scarlett was a year nine pupil at Haughton Academy.

In a tribute, the school said: "She was always immaculately turned out, respectful and polite.

"A very friendly girl, with a great sense of humour, she was popular with her friends and will be greatly missed by everyone at school."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...