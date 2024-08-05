A man filmed throwing a stone at police is one of six people to appear in court in connection with "large-scale mob violence" in Sunderland.

Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Monday 5 August.

The court heard he was seen on footage throwing a stone towards police officers while part of a large group during violent scenes in Sunderland city centre on Friday.

Kellett was wearing a balaclava but was identified by his “distinctive tattoos,” it was said.

Kellett was remanded in custody until his sentencing at crown court on 2 September, after a district judge said his case was “too serious for this court”.

Also appearing before magistrates in South Shields was Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland.

Hodgson pleaded guilty to violent disorder after being seen on footage pushing a large bin towards a police line.

She denies being involved in the original march but says she had been out drinking and became involved in the disorder when the pub closed, a court heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court was told she “came out into the street, was very drunk and angry, and behaved as described”.

Police have made 14 arrests following the unrest in Sunderland. Credit: Northumbria Police

John Garside, prosecuting, said “there was a large crowd cheering and joining in” as Hodgson pushed the bin at officers. She was later arrested at her home address.

The defendant, who has a “long-running alcohol problem,” was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 2 September.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told her: “This was large-scale mob violence which resulted in fear to the public and damage to local businesses. There is absolutely no justification for it. You chose to involve yourself in it.”

Andrew Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

He has been remanded in custody until 2 September, when he will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Meanwhile Shaun Doran, 48, of Villette Road, Sunderland, pleaded not guilty to the same offence

He was also remanded in custody until his next hearing, also to take place on 2 September at Newcastle Crown Court.

Clinton Morrison, 31, of Saint Barnabas Way, Sunderland, did not indicate a plea when he appeared accused of violent disorder. date for a crown court hearing was set for 2 September.

And Brian Gilby, 27, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary. The court heard he was seen on footage going into a damaged shop and taking boxes of vapes.

Heather Bolton, defending, said Gilby denied being part of the protests or of any violent disorder, but was out “socialising with friends” in the city centre when he saw a shop “that had already been damaged” and went inside.

Gilby was remanded in custody and will make his first appearance at a crown court on 2 September.

