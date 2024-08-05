The community came together in Middlesbrough in a show of "unity" following a weekend of violent, far-right riots in the town.

Hundreds of volunteers descended on the town's Cenotaph before 8am on Monday 5 August to take part in a mass clean-up operation.

It comes after riots broke out in the town on Sunday following similar unrest across the country and North East including in Hartlepool and Sunderland.

Rioters caused visible damage to buildings, homes and vehicles while police were attacked and Mosques targeted by crowds shouting racist chants.

Protests came after the deaths of three girls in a mass stabbing at a children's dance class in Southport, Merseyside, one week ago.

The demonstrations, which turned violent, were sparked following misinformation about the stabbing suspect's identity shared on social media.

The rioters caused visible damage in the town including overturning and setting fire to this car. Credit: PA

Angie Brody was out on Monday morning to help with the clear up alongside her daughter.

She told ITV Tyne Tees she was chaperoned by a neighbour when leaving the house at the weekend because she feared for her safety.

“I was really scared," she said. "There’s so much cohesion in the community and yet these people will come and say we want our country back.

"I’m white but I’ve got a scarf on, so it’s because I’m a Muslim that they’re angry. What do they want us to do?”

"I just can’t cope with what people are doing to our town, it’s just devastating.

"My mam and dad and my grandma and grandad and so were born here so, where do I go, where does my daughter go?

"We love our town and we can’t stand seeing it trashed like this - it's just awful."

Angie Brody said she feared being targeted because she is a Muslim

Middlesbrough Mayor Mayor Cooke condemned the violence on Monday.

He said: “The scenes we witnessed on Sunday have no place in Middlesbrough, and do not represent the diverse and welcoming town we all know and love.

“Violence and hate speech will never prevail here, or break the wonderful community spirit that is the very embodiment of this place.

“We also all owe a huge debt of gratitude to Cleveland Police who displayed immense bravery in the face of such mindless thuggery, and they will have our full support in bringing those responsible to justice.

“To see so many people who care about Middlesbrough and their fellow residents coming together this morning to help in the clean-up operation has been truly humbling, and that should be the abiding image people have of our town.”

People met at the town's Cenotaph before taking on the clean up operation. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Sahida Ditt from Teesside community food charity, the Amal project, was amongst those helping clean up.

She told ITV Tyne Tees it was important to come together in the wake of the protests.

“It’s to show that the people who came yesterday to try and divide the community are not going to be able to do that," she said.

"We’re stronger and better than that and this just shows how much solidarity and unity we have within our community just looking at the turn out to day, that have come to rebuild our town.

"It’s quite emotional at the same time.”

Members of public and workers were in the town to clean up the damage left by the far-right rioters. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Rev Charity Hamilton, from Middlesbrough Methodist Circuit, also joined the community clear-up.

She said that diversity is what makes Middlesbrough unique.

Rev Hamilton added: “That’s what Middlesbrough is.

"Middlesbrough isn’t what happened yesterday, it’s about this today and all these people from all the different backgrounds coming together.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey thanked those who had pitched in following the unrest.

A new-build development was targeted during the unrest. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He said: "It’s a testament to the people of Teesside, demonstrating true community spirit in the face of violent thugs who seek to divide us.

“I again applaud the courageous efforts of Cleveland Police’s officers and staff, who worked so hard yesterday in extremely challenging circumstances.

“I have no doubt they will continue to investigate the violence, criminal damage and disorder that has taken place this week. To assist police in bringing offenders to justice, I would urge anyone who can identify those involved to contact the police.

“The people of Middlesbrough and Hartlepool have been shaken by violence on their streets and we must now look to repair the harm - both physical and emotional – experienced by these communities.

“I’ve been in touch with agencies and services, who are engaging with communities on the ground in both locations, to provide reassurance, support and advice at this difficult time.”

