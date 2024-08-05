Police have arrested 43 people in connection with violence and disorder which broke out in Middlesbrough.

Rioters smashed the windows of houses and cars and hurled objects at officers during the disorder on Sunday. Several racial slurs were made by some in attendance and cars were set on fire.

There was significant damage to the crown court, the university and a number of properties in the Parliament Road area.

Cleveland Police have now arrested 63 people in connection with disorder in Teesside over the last week with the force confirming 20 people have been arrested so far over similar events in Hartlepool on Thursday.

Car windows were smashed in the town centre. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Cleveland Police Assistant Chief Constable David Felton, said: “The level of violence we have seen today is staggering. We know the shocking scenes across Middlesbrough today will have caused alarm amongst communities.

“I want to reassure the people of Teesside that we will continue to identify those involved in these acts of violence and arrest them and put them before the courts.”

A planned event started at the town's Cenotaph on Sunday 4 August at around 2pm.

The demonstration soon descended into violence, with some taking part in throwing bricks, smashing windows and clashing with police as they made their way into the town centre.

Burning bins were pushed at police officers. Credit: PA

Rioters also pushed burning wheelie bins at a line of police officers with shields, leaving the road strewn with smoking rubbish.

Police said the main areas affected were Parliament Road, Waterloo Road, and the area around the university.

Riot vans from four different police forces - including Northumbria, Cleveland, Durham and West Yorkshire - were in attendance as officers tried to get the situation under control. Police dogs were also deployed.

A full investigation has been launched with police set to maintain a strong visible presence in the town throughout the coming days.

