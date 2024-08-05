Six people have been charged in connection with violent disorder which took place in Sunderland – with more arrests made.

It comes as investigations into violent scenes in the city on Friday evening continue.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Sunday 4 August on suspicion of violent disorder. He is currently in police custody.

Following Sunday’s riots, the total number of arrests made stands at 14.

Six of those arrested have now been charged.

They include four men aged 48, 41, 31 and 29, and a 43-year-old woman who have been charged with violent disorder.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with one count of violent disorder and one count of burglary.

All are due to appear before magistrates on Monday.

Protestors come face to face with police in Sunderland city centre. Credit: PA

A woman and a man, both aged 47, and a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of violent disorder have been released on bail.

Two men, aged 61 and 27, arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, as has a 55-year-old man arrested on suspicion of provoking violence.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incidents on Friday to contact them.

The six that have been charged are due to appear in court today. Credit: Northumbria Police

Area commander for Sunderland, Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “We have made further arrests as our full investigation into Friday’s appalling incident continues.

“Some individuals have now been charged and are due to appear before court. I’d urge those in our communities to avoid speculation and respect the ongoing legal process.

“I would like to reassure the public that our investigative efforts will not stop and further arrests are expected in the coming days.

“We will absolutely not tolerate the behaviour seen in Sunderland city centre, now, or ever and will do our utmost to trace those responsible and have them brought to justice.”

Chief Superintendent Hall added: “We thank those who have provided information towards our investigation and shown support for our officers.

“If you have not already contacted us with details that could assist our enquiries, please do so.”

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible are advised to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

