The body of a baby discovered during a house renovation lay concealed beneath floorboards for more than 100 years, police say.

Detectives investigating the discovery of a skeleton at a house in Fore Bondgate, in Bishop Auckland, believe the body has lain undisturbed since the early 20th Century.

The baby was wrapped in newspaper which has deteriorated over the years, but investigators were able to identify a fragment which dated to 1910.

Forensic examination has also established that the baby was full term at 40 weeks, but have been unable to firmly establish the gender.

Officers also identified twine wrapped around the baby’s neck, indicating that the cause of the death is likely to have been suspicious.

Further forensic tests are taking place over the coming weeks, including carbon dating, to confirm the initial findings.

Detectives from Durham Constabulary are now attempting to trace historic records for the property between 1900 and 1920 as part of efforts to identify who lived there at that time.

The property dates to the Victorian period and at one stage housed a church-run mother and baby unit, although it is believed that the baby was concealed before that time.

Police were in attendance at the property after the discover was made last week. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, from Durham Constabulary, said: “The evidence suggests this has happened a very long time ago, which makes investigating the circumstances extremely difficult, but we still have a duty to that baby.

“My focus is on finding out who the baby is, what happened and how it came to be under the floorboards of that house.

“As soon as we are able to, I am determined that this little baby is given an appropriate and dignified funeral.”

Police are now gathering historical information about the house's ownership from 1900 to 1920, including securing records and tracing family trees to potentially identify any living relatives.

Any with information about 67 Fore Bondgate should call 101 and quote incident number DHM-29072024-0127.

