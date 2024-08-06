Twenty-eight people are due to appear in court following disorder in Middlesbrough which took place on Sunday 4 August.

Those appearing at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday (6 August) are aged between 16 and 56.

The force said the court has set aside a remand court to deal with those appearing.

Twenty-six are charged with violent disorder, one 18-year-old is charged with possession of an offensive weapon and another, aged 32, was charged after being wanted on warrant.

A total of 40 arrests have now been made in connection with the unrest in Middlesbrough.

Unrest broke out in the town over the weekend following similar scenes across the country. Credit: PA

Four adults have been released on bail pending further enquiries, one remains in hospital due to a pre-existing medical condition and seven juveniles are also released on bail while inquiries continue.

Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: “Twenty-eight people have been charged and will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court [on Tuesday] morning.

“I really hope this provides crucial reassurance to communities that Cleveland Police is working as quickly as possible to identify those involved in the violent disorder and put them in front of the courts.

“Those who have chosen to cause real harm in our communities will not get away with it, and we will continue to work to identify those responsible and make further arrests throughout the coming days.

“The response from the public so far has been overwhelmingly supportive, which we are grateful for, and we want to reassure our communities that a high policing presence remains across Teesside today.”

Cleveland Police has arrested a total of 62 people in connection with the violent disorder across Hartlepool and Middlesbrough so far.

Anyone who has images or footage to submit regarding the disorder in Middlesbrough on Sunday can upload them here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...