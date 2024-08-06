People appear in court following riots in Sunderland and Middlesbrough

People have appeared in courts across the region in connection with violent disorder in Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

A fourth person pleaded guilty to violent disorder over rioting in Sunderland when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates court on Monday (6 August).

Bradley Makin pleaded guilty to violent disorder, as well as possession of cocaine and heroin, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

The 21-year-old was remanded in custody until his sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.

It comes as six suspects appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside yesterday charged with various offences relating to the disorder.

Three of those - Leanne Hodgson, Josh Kellett and Andrew Smith - also pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

The total arrests in connection with the disorder on Friday (2 August) evening has reached 16.

Meanwhile at Teesside Magistrates Court, 28 people were set to appear in relation to violent disorder in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Four people pleaded not guilty and have been remanded in custody until appearing in court again on August 27.

Ashley Ferguson, 33, Somerset Street, Middlesbrough, is accused of damaging property with a four-foot wooden pole as well as allegedly waving the pole towards police “in a threatening manner”.

Ferguson pleaded not guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon and was remanded in custody until 27 August when he will appear at a Teesside Crown Court.

Jamie Govan, 26, of Windmill Terrace, Stockton, allegedly shouted profanities and kicked out at police.

Govan “maintains he did nothing wrong”, a district judge was told.

He denied a charge of violent disorder and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on August 27.

A wheelie bin on fire next to an officer.

James Bullock, 20, of Berwick Hills Avenue, Middlesbrough was allegedly involved in an incident during which a burning wheelie bin was pushed at police.

He pleaded not guilty to violent disorder and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at crown court on 27 August.

A 21-year-old man sobbed in the dock as he pleaded not guilty to violent disorder.

Lennon Chisholm, of Wilshere Road, Middlesbrough, is accused of being in a Renault car that was used to travel around the town to “cause disorder”.

Teesside Magistrates Court heard Chisholm said he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 27 August.

