A seventh suspect is due to appear in court charged in connection with violent disorder which took place in Sunderland.

It comes as the total arrests in connection with the disorder on Friday (2 August) evening reaches 16.

Damage was left in the town after protests descended into violence.

On Monday, six suspects appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside charged with various offences relating to the disorder.

Three of those - Leanne Hodgson, Josh Kellett and Andrew Smith - all pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Leanne Hodgson, Josh Kellett and Andrew Smith (in order) - all pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Credit: Northumbria Police

On Tuesday, a 21-year-old man, from the Springwell area of Sunderland, will appear at the same court charged with violent disorder, as well as two counts of possessing a Class A drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “Every community across Northumbria will have been affected in some way by the appalling scenes witnessed on Friday evening.

“I would like to reassure the public that a comprehensive investigation is well underway as we look to identify those responsible and ensure they are faced with the full force of the law.

“Today, a seventh suspect will appear before the courts charged in relation to the disorder – and our investigative efforts will continue throughout the coming days and weeks. So far, we have arrested 16 people as part of our enquiries and further activity is planned.

“We will not tolerate the behaviour seen in Sunderland city centre on Friday. If you were involved in the violent scenes, it may well be your door that we turn up to next.

“As a force, we are prepared to use every tactic available to us to ensure those involved have their day in court.

“I would like to thank the wider public for coming together to support each other in recent days – showing the true community spirit that Northumbria is known for.”

The protests have been linked to the Southport knife attack which left three girls dead. Credit: PA

Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, and Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, all appeared in court and pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary but denied violent disorder, while a 48-year-old man pleaded not guilty to violent disorder. A 31-year-old man did not indicate a plea.

All six have been remanded in custody until they are due to be sentenced.

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible is asked to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

