A Stockton councillor has resigned after she was accused of "inflammatory" and "harmful" comments posted on Facebook.

Conservative Councillor Susan Scott, who represents the Fairfield ward in Stockton, said it was her view that the “aspiration of Muslims is to make the whole world Muslim and they will do whatever it takes to achieve that goal”.

Cllr Scott made the comments in a Facebook group called ‘Stockton Politics’, adding: “We ignore this threat at our peril.”

The Conservative group leader on Stockton Council, Councillor Tony Riordan said she had tendered her resignation with immediate effect, which he had accepted.

Cllr Riordan said: “Following a recent social media post by Councillor Susan Scott she has resigned from the Conservative group and Stockton Borough Council with immediate effect.

“It is vitally important that anyone who posts comments on social media, particularly those who are elected to hold public office must, always, uphold the highest of standards.

“The Conservative group will not condone any behaviour that falls below these standards and seeks to cause division within our communities.”

The Stockton councillor tendered her resignation with immediate effect. Credit: LDRS

Stockton Council leader, Labour’s Bob Cook said: “She has done the right thing and resigned.

“However questions remain as to how somebody with her views has been accepted as a Tory candidate and Conservative local councillor.”

Mo Waqas, chairman of Stockton Liberal Democrats, said Cllr Scott’s comments were “inflammatory” and "harmful".

A statement said they came at a particularly volatile time when riots were erupting across the UK “fuelled by misinformation and far right extremist rhetoric” and there was a “dangerous trend” towards Islamophobia.

It referred to attempts to target a mosque in Hartlepool and a rise in racial tensions in Middlesbrough, leaving many Muslims scared to leave their homes, along with physical attacks on ethnic minorities.

Mr Waqas, who stood as the Lib Dem candidate for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East in last month’s General Election, said: “We struggle to understand the logic behind such divisive comments, especially considering the importance of fostering a community based on mutual respect and inclusivity.

“We argue that Islamophobia, like all forms of racism and bigotry, must be addressed and condemned unequivocally.

“In light of the recent riots and attacks on mosques, it is especially irresponsible for Councillor Scott to be making such harmful statements.”

The statement added that it was crucial to promote unity and understanding among all communities with people urged to come together to reject all forms of hate speech.

A resident in Cllr Scott’s Fairfield ward, speaking before her resignation, said: “I have many friends and neighbours who are Muslim and how can she be expected to represent those people fairly when she holds such views?”

The matter had been brought to the attention of the council’s monitoring officer.

A council spokeswoman confirmed a formal resignation had been received, adding: “A notice of vacancy has been published today and the chief executive of the council, who is also the returning officer, will begin the process of holding a by-election in the ward.”

Cllr Scott, who was elected in May last year, has been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...